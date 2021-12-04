E&G Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 3,926 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

