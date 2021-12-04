E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

DIS opened at $146.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

