eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eGain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.08 million, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in eGain by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in eGain by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in eGain by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

