Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

EFGSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

EFGSY stock remained flat at $$19.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

