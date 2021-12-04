Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $185.00 at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.89 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $152.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elastic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

