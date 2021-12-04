Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.98. 3,680,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,485. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 59.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.