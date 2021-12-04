Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,760 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 507.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

