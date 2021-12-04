Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after purchasing an additional 579,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,534 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

SRC stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.