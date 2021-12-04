Ellevest Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day moving average of $173.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.