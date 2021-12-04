Ellevest Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

