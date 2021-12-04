Ellevest Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of ETN opened at $166.44 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

