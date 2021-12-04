Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after buying an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 573,034 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

