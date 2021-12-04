Ellevest Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after acquiring an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

