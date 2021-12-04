Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
