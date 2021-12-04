Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

