Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on E. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE E traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 299,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. ENI has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ENI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,214 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

