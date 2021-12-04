Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

ENTG opened at $148.04 on Thursday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $90.77 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

