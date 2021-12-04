Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ENV opened at $77.14 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envestnet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 210,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

