EpiK Protocol Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $18.43 million and $1.49 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.80 or 0.98459093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.