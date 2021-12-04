EpiK Protocol Trading Up 4.3% This Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $1.94 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

