Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQH. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

