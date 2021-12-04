Eric B. Paley Sells 8,980 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

