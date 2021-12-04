Eric B. Paley Sells 8,980 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
