Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0025

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $3.58 million and $254,161.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00237941 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

