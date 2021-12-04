Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Short Interest Update

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 501.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLRAF remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Friday. Essentra has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essentra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

