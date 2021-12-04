Essex Savings Bank Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.