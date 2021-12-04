Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 3,084 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

