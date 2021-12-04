ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.