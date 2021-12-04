EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 63.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $5.95 million and $2,835.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.92 or 0.00454591 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,388,655,376 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.