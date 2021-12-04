EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 72,057 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

