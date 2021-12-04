Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVK. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

EVK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 118,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.46%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

