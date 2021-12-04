Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Everi were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $6,104,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.76. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

