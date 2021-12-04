EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $157,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $335,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,574 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in EverQuote by 26.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in EverQuote by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EverQuote by 217.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,960. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $357.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

