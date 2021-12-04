Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 46,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $574,552.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,848 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,065 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

