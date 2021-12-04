Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the October 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIFZF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.