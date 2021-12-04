Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $12,190,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $5,642,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UI opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.54. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

