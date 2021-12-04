Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $358.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.