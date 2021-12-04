Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of CCS opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.