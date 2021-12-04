Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.