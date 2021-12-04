Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EXPO opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

