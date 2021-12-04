Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share.
NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.43 on Friday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
Express Company Profile
Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
