Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Express has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $13.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Express stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1,827.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Express worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

