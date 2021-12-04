Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $216.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $106.56 and a 1-year high of $207.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.79.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

