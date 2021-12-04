Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

