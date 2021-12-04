F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Acquires $260,700.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Adam Gilchrist bought 110,000 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,180,300.00.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

