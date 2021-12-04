Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FICO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.51. The stock had a trading volume of 422,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,586. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.58. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

