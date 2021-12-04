FairGame (FAIR) Price Down 45.9% This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $27.28 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 45.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001686 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006246 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051874 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

