FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Cap Achieves $32.58 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $32.58 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.17 or 0.00019112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00239434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,708 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

