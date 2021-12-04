Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

