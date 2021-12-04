Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $93.42.

