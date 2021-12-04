Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 333,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,608,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 105,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.