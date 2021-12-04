Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $65.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

